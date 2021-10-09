Update: Macka Diamond reveals being Badly Beaten by Prominent Dancehall Artiste

Following recent revelations of sexual harassments and rape from female industry players, Dancehall Artiste Macka Diamond says she too, has a story to tell.

In a post to her social media, the “Money Oh’ deejay says she’s been having sleepless nights since fellow entertainer Tanya Stephens revealed that she was raped by a prominent Recording Artiste when she was 17 years old.

She did not reveal the identity of the individual in the post.

However, a weeping Macka went live on Instagram this afternoon revealing that she was badly beaten by a prominent Dancehall figure when she was younger.

She said at the time, the Artiste was feuding with another entertainer who assisted her with dubplates which was her main source of income at that time. She said members of the Artiste’s entourage members (about 20 of them-all men) stood and watched the entire ordeal.

The instrument used to inflict the wounds across her back was broken into pieces, she said. Macka said she was paid a lump sum of cash to remain silent.

The matter was never reported nor did she share the story with anyone else.

Years later, the Artiste tried to pursue a sexual relationship with Macka, which she reportedly declined.

She did not reveal the identity of the individual despite being pressured by her fans to say his name.