MACHETE WIELDING ‘PITBULL’ CHARGED FOR ASSAULT AT COMMON-LAW

March 9, 2023- Twenty-three-year-old Ricardo Bryan otherwise called ‘Pitbull’, of Wharf Lane
in Orange Bay, Portland was arrested and charged with Assault at Common-law following an
incident in his community on Wednesday, March 08.
Reports are that about 11:15 a.m., Bryan was accosted by a team of officers on patrol. He
reportedly advanced towards one of the officers with a machete. The officer discharged a round
from his firearm and Bryan fled the scene.
He later turned up at the station accompanied by a relative. He was subsequently charged and is
awaiting arrangements for court.