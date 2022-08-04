Machete-Wielding Husband Before Court For Damaging Wife’s Property

A man accused of destroying his wife’s personal things with a machete was remanded in police custody when he appeared in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday.

Michael Anglin appeared before presiding parish judge Kaysha Grant on a charge of malicious destruction of property.

The court heard that on a date in July this year about 6:00 a.m., Anglin was at home with his wife in Spring Mount when he suddenly kicked open the bedroom door and brandished a knife and machete.

He then chopped off two legs of a chest of drawers, the bedroom door and also broke four windows.

The court also heard that he is involved in another case concerning his wife.

Anglin requested bail on Wednesday, but Judge Grant denied it since he had previously been out on bail when he committed the other offence and had not been granted release in that case.

He was remanded in custody until August 24.

