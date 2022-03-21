MAC-10 Sub-Machine Gun Seized in St James

The St James police seized a Mac-10 submachine gun along with five 9mm rounds of ammunition, during an operation in Flankers, St James on the weekend.

Reports are that about 12:30 pm, on Friday, a team of officers carried out an operation at a premises in Seaview Heights, Flankers in the parish.

During the operation which lasted over three hours, several premises were searched and the weapon discovered wrapped in a shopping bag, under the wooden flooring of an abandoned house.

No one has yet been arrested in connection with the seizure.