M-16 Rounds and Ballistic Helmet Seized in Salt Spring, St James

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): The Montego Hills police seized several M-16 cartridges, and a ballistic helmet, during an operation carried out at a section of the troubled Salt Spring community, on Sunday February 23.

No one was taken into custody in connection with the seizures.

Reports by the police are that about 4:00 p.m., a team of officers carried out an operation at a section of the community known as Quarry Hill.

During the operation, a premises was searched and eight rounds of 5.56 cartridges were found in a bottle. Further search led to the discovery of a ballistic helmet.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

celebration-of-peace
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....