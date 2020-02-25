M-16 Rounds and Ballistic Helmet Seized in Salt Spring, St James

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): The Montego Hills police seized several M-16 cartridges, and a ballistic helmet, during an operation carried out at a section of the troubled Salt Spring community, on Sunday February 23.

No one was taken into custody in connection with the seizures.

Reports by the police are that about 4:00 p.m., a team of officers carried out an operation at a section of the community known as Quarry Hill.

During the operation, a premises was searched and eight rounds of 5.56 cartridges were found in a bottle. Further search led to the discovery of a ballistic helmet.