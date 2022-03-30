M-16 Assault Rifle Seized in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police seized an M-16 assault rifle with a magazine containing thirteen 5.56 cartridges, during an operation carried out in Little London, Westmoreland on Tuesday, March 29.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports are that about 5:40pm, a team of officers carried out an operation at a premises in Little London, where the assault rifle was seized in the vicinity of an abandoned building.

An investigation has been launched in connection with this latest seizure.