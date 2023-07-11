M-16 Assault Rifle Seized in Spanish Town, St Catherine

One man was arrested in connection with the seizure of an M-16 assault rifle, during an operation in Johnson Pen, Spanish Town on Sunday, July 9.

The identity of the accused is being withheld pending further investigations.

Reports by the police are that about 5:00am, the police carried out an operation in the St Johns Road area.

During the search of a premises, the M-16 assault rifle fitted with a magazine containing five 5.56 rounds were seized, and the accused man taken into custody.

An investigation is now being carried out.

