Lurine Cato – One of the UK’s leading Gospel Singers has been listed in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List to receive an MBE for services to charity and music.

Her late parents Gladstone and Esmie Cato from Portland, Jamaica would have been proud to know of her achievements. Throughout Lurine Cato’s music career she has championed numerous charities and causes in the UK and Jamaica including Diana Award, Gangsline, The Safety Box, The Children’s Society, Demelza Hospice Care of Children, to name a few. During the COVID national lockdown this summer, Lurine brought to light the work of the Cavell Nurses Trust by drawing together gospel artists across the UK to sing Amazing Grace and raising funds for their charity. She is mostly known for her collaboration with the NHS Blood & Transplant Service to encourage the Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic communities to give blood. As lead vocalist of the NHS B Positive Choir, Lurine Cato reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2018. More importantly, many people across the UK signed up to NHS to ‘Give Blood’ as a result of Lurine and the choir’s appearance on UK’s popular TV Entertainment show Britain’s Got Talent – the choir consequently went on to perform in Europe and the USA.

Lurine and her siblings in England have given laptops, books, clothes and goods to schools their parents were associated with Portland and supported initiatives in Jamaica, including supporting work to prevent child abuse. They are active members of Jamaicans Inspired – an organisation that connects back the Jamaican Diaspora to their roots in an active and meaningful way. Lurine has sung the Jamaican National Anthem a numerous high profile events within the UK including at the Jamaican Embassy and TV.

Lurine has sung in prisons with Love Light Ministries and The Safety Box as well as internationally to sell-out concerts most notably in South Africa and across Europe. As a prolific singer-songwriter with an amazing five-octave range, Lurine has sung at Westminster Abbey before the Queen, Lambeth Palace and York Cathedral. Winning multi-awards including a MOBO in 2013 and nominated again in 2017 for Best Gospel Act and Premier Gospel Awards and recently in 2020 she was awarded the International Women’s Day Mayor’s Award

Lurine expresses her gratitude, “It’s not about how many views, streams or followers you have but it’s about expressing God’s love and unity. It’s truly an honour to be a recipient of an award of this magnitude”.

