Lucky Three: 3 Men escape Gun attack with injuries

Three men were treated at a hospital for injuries they received during a drive-by shooting incident, in Tucker, St James, on Wednesday night, August 26.

The police say they are unable to release the identities of the victims but reported that two of the men received gunshot wounds, while the third suffered a fractured leg while attempting to escape being shot

Reports by the Granville Police are that about 7:30 pm, all three men were standing outside a shop which is in close proximity to the Tucker Service Station.

Minutes later, a motor car drove up with several men on board. The occupants of the car brandished handguns and opened fire on the victims.

The men ran but not before one was shot in the region of his leg, and the other in his face. The third man received injuries after he allegedly jumped into a nearby gully to avoid being killed.

The police were summoned and the men were taken to hospital where they were admitted.