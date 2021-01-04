‘Lucifer’ Shot Dead in Mobay

One man was fatally shot during a confrontation with the Police during a joint police/military operation on King Street, Montego Bay, St. James on Sunday, January 3.

Police said one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine affixed containing four 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized during the incident.

Dead is 29-year-old Mikhail Cunningham otherwise called ‘Lucifer’, ‘Nickoy’, ‘Oshane’ and ‘X’ of King Street, Montego Bay in the parish.

Police did not give details about the shooting death but said the matter has been reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

