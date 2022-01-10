Luciano Postpones UK Tour due to Rising Omicron Cases in that Country

Veteran Reggae Artiste Luciano and his team has announced that his upcoming UK tour will be postponed.

The tour was slated to commence this month. Although no new dates were given, it was made clear that the deferment is due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

The Rastafarian crooner recently made headlines after voicing his displeasure with the caliber of music coming out of Jamaica and called for a law to regulate the songs that are made available to the general audience.

The singer asked the Jamaican government to conduct a morality check on the music industry, using legislation or a committee to analyzes music, like a Bureau of Standards that verifies things before they can be sold to the public.

He said, “The message going out incites crime and violence and is more like pornography. This is not right for the spiritual growth of the people. Music can be vibrant and not have party turn war zone. Look from when dancehall deh ’bout. People did a have fun, it wasn’t so dangerous and doesn’t have to be so bold,”

He maintained that Jamaican music has been used at the highest levels of leadership around the world for many decades as a role model in various ways.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com