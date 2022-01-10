Luciano Postpones UK Tour due to Rising Omicron Cases in that Country

Veteran Reggae Artiste Luciano and his team has announced that his upcoming UK tour will be postponed.

The tour was slated to commence this month. Although no new dates were given, it was made clear that the deferment is due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

The Rastafarian crooner recently made headlines after voicing his displeasure with the caliber of music coming out of Jamaica and called for a law to regulate the songs that are made available to the general audience.

The singer asked the Jamaican government to conduct a morality check on the music industry, using legislation or a committee to analyzes music, like a Bureau of Standards that verifies things before they can be sold to the public.

He said, “The message going out incites crime and violence and is more like pornography. This is not right for the spiritual growth of the people. Music can be vibrant and not have party turn war zone. Look from when dancehall deh ’bout. People did a have fun, it wasn’t so dangerous and doesn’t have to be so bold,”

He maintained that Jamaican music has been used at the highest levels of leadership around the world for many decades as a role model in various ways.