Lucea shoemakers miss the children
Virtual or remote learning for the school system means that for many towns and communities hundreds of thousands of school children are not on the roa

d every day. And as much as they miss that, two shoemakers in Lucea, Hanover miss the shoes coming into their business for repairs.

Lucea shoemakers Lloyd Thelwell and Bentley Miller are still actively carrying out their trade in the Stanhope Market, in that seaside town, despite COVID-19.

Miller hails from Cascade in Hanover and learnt the shoemaking skills from his father. Known to many as Shoey, Early B and Shoes Man, Miller said he has no regrets for learning the trade as it is what has carried him throughout all his life. Some of his customers include police, soldiers, doctors, hotel workers, Freezone workers and school children.

“School children were the ones that I make a lot of money from just to repair their shoes. But since the closure of school I hardly, see five per week,” said Miller. At the moment he said he is passing on the skills to a man name Junior Addiman who is very thankful to Miller for teaching him the trade..

For Lloyd Thelwell’s part, he has been in the business for over 30 years now and has no regret that he is a shoemaker. He does all kinds of repair including putting on tips, bottoms and he makes slippers.

Some of his customers include people from local businesses. “School children were my best business but since COVID-19 they have disappeared, but I hope things will get back on track soon,” said Thelwell.

Lloyd Thelwell shows a football shoe that he is repairing

Bentley Miller effects repairs to a shoe, while his apprentice Junior Addiman looks on

Alan Lewin – News Reporter

