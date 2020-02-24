Love triangle Shooting Involving a JDF Soldier Again

Just days after the Jamaica Constabulary Force was forced to launched an investigation into a controversial shooting where one of their colleagues was shot and injured, by a Jamaica Defence Force Corporal, who allegedly caught him inside his home having sex with his wife, another JDF soldier as again taken the spotlight, after he reportedly shot at another man whom he reportedly caught sneaking out of his home in Lycia Close Eltham Vista, Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Saturday morning.

Reports are that during the wee hours of Sunday morning, February 23, the JDF private went home, and discovered that something was not in order at his house.

It is alleged that he then noticed his wife let out a man through a rear entrance of the house, and he pulled his pistol and fired several shots in the directions of the man, who managed to jump over a fence without being shot.

The incident was reported to the police and an investigation is now being carried out into this latest shooting

This latest shooting occurred days after a police Constable was shot and injured by a Jamaica Defence Force Corporal, who reportedly caught the cop having sex with his wife, in the matrimonial home at Greater Portmore, in St Catherine, on Wednesday night, February 19.

Reports are that about 11:45 p.m., the Police Constable who is attached to the St Catherine South Proactive Investigation Unit (PIU) went to the home of the JDF officer in Greater Portmore, to visit his wife with whom he was having an affair.

It is further reported that the cop and the soldier’s wife were having sex when the husband walked in on them and found them in a compromising POSITION.

The JDF soldier got in a rage and pulled his licensed firearm which he used to slap the officer in the regions of his face. He then opened fire hitting the cop in his left shoulder, before the cop ran from the house naked, and ran unto the roadway.

He was assisted by a passing motorist who assisted him to the hospital after he identified himself as a police officer.

The wounded cop later made a report, follow by which his superiors called in the JDF hierarchy, and the Independent Commission of Investigations.

An investigation is now being carried out into the incident.