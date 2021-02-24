Lotto Scammer Held in Coral Gardens

Lottery Scamming
Investigators attached to the Anti-Lottery Scam Task Force in St James, have arrested and charged one man with Possession of Identity Information with intent, and Possession of Access Device, following an operation in the upscale community of Coral Gardens, on Tuesday, February 23.

The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Lance Brown, of Olin Deer Crescent, Montego Bay West Village, also in St James.

Reports by the police are that, between the hours of 10:30 am, to 2:30 pm, a team from the Lottery Scam Task Force carried out an operation at a premises occupied by Brown.

Two cellphones belonging to the accused were seized, and they were later found to contain numerous credit and debit card information, scamming conversation, among other personal information of persons residing overseas.

Brown was subsequently arrested and charged, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

