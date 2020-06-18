Lori Loughlin ‘scared to death’ of catching coronavirus in prison

“Full House” alum Lori Loughlin is afraid she’ll catch coronavirus in prison when she turns herself in for her admitted role in the nationwide college admissions scam in August, according to a report.

The 55-year-old actress is “scared to death of getting COVID-19, as the virus is ravaging the federal prisons in California,” a source told US Weekly.

Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 56, will be sentenced Aug. 21.

They’ll learn then how much time they’ll spend behind bars for admittedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella Rose, 21, into the University of Southern California as bogus rowing recruits.

Under their plea deal, the feds will recommend two months jail for Loughlin and five months for Giannulli — though the judge will ultimately decide how long they are held.

COVID-19 could figure into the judge’s decision, experts have said.

“She’s met with the official who is preparing her sentencing report, which the judge will use for guidance as to how long she’ll serve,” the source told US Weekly.

Source: Page Six