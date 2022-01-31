Looks like Nick Cannon is Expecting his 8th Child

Nick Cannon and model Bre Tiesi were photographed together at a baby celebration over the weekend and now people are wondering if they are expecting a child together.

In photos published by TMZ, the pair are seen embracing and Cannon also cradles what appears to be Tiesi’s baby bump.

Tiesi is recently divorced from NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Neither she nor Cannon have publicly commented on the nature of their relationship or a possible child.

Cannon made headlines last year after he welcomed four children within 14 months. He is a father of seven children with four mothers, including 10-year-old twins he shares with his ex-wife, superstar Mariah Carey.

-CNN