Looks like Nick Cannon is Expecting his 8th Child

Nick Cannon and model Bre Tiesi were photographed together at a baby celebration over the weekend and now people are wondering if they are expecting a child together.

In photos published by TMZ, the pair are seen embracing and Cannon also cradles what appears to be Tiesi’s baby bump.

Tiesi is recently divorced from NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Neither she nor Cannon have publicly commented on the nature of their relationship or a possible child.

Cannon made headlines last year after he welcomed four children within 14 months. He is a father of seven children with four mothers, including 10-year-old twins he shares with his ex-wife, superstar Mariah Carey.

-CNN

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com