Long Wait At No. 1 Post Office

Several citizens are constantly complaining of the long wait they have to endure while visiting the Montego Bay Number One Post Office along Megre Bay Road.

“I have been here for over two hours just to send an important registered letter, the way how the service is moving, it is moving at a snail pace.” said a man who gave his name as Fitzroy.

A woman who went to send a registered item also complained. She said she had been in line for over an hour and a half. She also said more people need to be employed and the staff trained.

The citizens are calling on the management of the post office to implement procedures to speed up the transactions.

Some citizens have said the No. 1 Post office should emulate the Granville Post Office.

