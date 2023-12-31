The St. Catherine South Police have arrested a charged an accused man
who has been at large for 22 years. He is 47-year-old Anthony Reid, otherwise called ‘Christopher
Reid’ and ‘Christopher Barrett’ of Marlie Acres, Old Harbour, St Catherine.
The accused was charged last evening for the murder of 26-year-old Dinsdale Heslop, otherwise
called ‘Prince’ of Amberaly Close, Portsmouth in Portmore, St.Catherine. Prince was stabbed and
killed at a bar in Northern Parade in Portsmouth on Thursday, December 20, 2001 at 10:30 p.m.
The accused allegedly later fled the island to the United States of America (USA). On Thursday,
December 21, 2023, he was deported after serving time in prison in the USA. Upon being returned
to the island, he was taken into custody, interviewed and charged for the decades-old crime.
Crime Officer for the St. Catherine South Division, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jermaine
Anglin, has vowed to go after criminals who have been eluding investigators for years.
Meanwhile, Commanding Officer for the Division, Senior Superintendent of Police Christopher
Phillips, had high praises for the diligence and professionalism of the investigators throughout the
period.
Long Arm of the Law Catches Up with Accused Killer Two Decades Later
