Lockdown at Free Port Lock up

Visiting privileges have been suspended for detainees at the Freeport Police Station lock up, after several positive COVID-19 cases were detected there.

Police say visits have been suspended for the time being, as they and health authorities seek to bring the cases under control and stop the spread. Eighteen inmates are said to be at the lock up. They would usually be able to have food and hygiene products delivered by relatives and friends under strict conditions.

The lawyers in the Cornwall Bar Association have expressed concern about the situation. The courts have been advised and the detainees are not being required to make their appearance in person in court.

