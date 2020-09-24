‘Loader Man’ Murdered

The Constant Spring police have commenced a full probe into the death of a man who was shot and killed by a gunman, along a section of Chancery Street, Kingston 19, on Tuesday, September 22.

The deceased has since been identified as 60-year-old Zacharia Green, of Molynes Road, also in Kingston 19.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 8:00 a.m., Green was loading a taxi along a section of Chancery Street, when he was approached by a man.

The man reportedly shouted a few words to Green, after which he brandished a handgun and opened fire, hitting Green all over his body.

Green was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.