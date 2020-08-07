Lizzo Signs First-Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Lizzo has signed a first-look deal with Amazon to create television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

According to reports, Lizzo will team up with Amazon Studios to make the projects.

No further details regarding the deal have been announced as of yet.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” Lizzo said. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

Lizzo’s major label debut “Cuz I Love You” arrived in 2019.

The LP took home the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2020 Grammys.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....