Lizzo Signs First-Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios

Lizzo has signed a first-look deal with Amazon to create television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

According to reports, Lizzo will team up with Amazon Studios to make the projects.

No further details regarding the deal have been announced as of yet.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” Lizzo said. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

Lizzo’s major label debut “Cuz I Love You” arrived in 2019.

The LP took home the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2020 Grammys.