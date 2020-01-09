“Little Zull” Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, in Roehampton

Firearm Seizure
Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): The Freeport police have arrested and charged 28-year-old Andre Reid, otherwise called “Little Zull” unemployed of West Green, in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition along the Roehampton main road, in Anchovy area.

Reports are that on December 28, Reid who was traveling stopped during a vehicular spot check, and during a search of the vehicle an illegal firearm with several rounds of ammunition was seized.

Reid was placed before an identification parade on Tuesday afternoon, where he was pointed out and then slapped with charges.

He is booked to appear in the Western Regional Gun Court at a later date.

