Little Robert Sings about “Downtown” in New Track

Reggae artiste Little Robert is reveling in the success that he has been receiving so far with the release of his song, “Downtown.” Released earlier this year, the track is produced by Gowdie Enterprise.

Described as a classic reggae track, the artiste sheds light on commuting in Downtown, Kingston.

“Downtown a my place and I love it. It is a place that shows the creativity and ingenuity of my people but at the same time you have to be vigilant when you are passing through because it is home to all sorts of people,” he expressed.

Since its release, “Dowtown” has been receiving massive support both on and offline. The accompanying music video has already accumulated over twenty two thousand views on his YouTube page so far.”

“The feedback has been pretty great, people from all over the world have been showing me love and it is a wonderful feeling,” expressed Little Robert.

The versatile recording artiste, who hails from the cultural mecca, Trench Town, has been in the music business from his teenage years. He has enjoyed many successes in his lifetime, including the release of his debut album 35 years back in 2002, commemorating his 35 years on this earth; this led him to an extensive tour in France that same year. Over the years he has released a myriad of singles including a cover version of “La la Bamaba”, “Free Your Meditation” alongside Capleton, “Sweet Girl”, “Gundar” featuring Boom Dynamite on Bounty Killer’s Priceless label and “Nobody Can’t Stop Me Now.”

In the pipeline, Little Robert will be releasing the track “Leave you alone” on a Sly and Robbie riddim, which is co-produced by Lawrence Gowdie and Anthony Red Rose. He is also working on a combination with Julian juju Marley to be released later on this year.