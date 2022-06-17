‘Little Paul’ Arrested and Charged with Double Murder in Kingston 14

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Western Division arrested and charged 25-year-old Paul Dawson, otherwise called ‘Little Paul’, of Pink Lane, Kingston 14 with the murders of 50-year-old Carlton Armstrong of Bond Street, Kingston 14, and 21-year-old Orland Turner of Freeman Hall, Albert town, Trelawny that occurred on Saturday, February 05.

Reports are that about 12:30 p.m., a group of persons were sitting along the roadway when they were attacked by Dawson and other armed men who opened fire at them. The men were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Dawson was apprehended on Friday, June 10 and was charged on Thursday, June 16 after a question and answer session.