‘Little Paul’ Arrested and Charged with Double Murder in Kingston 14

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Western Division arrested and charged 25-year-old Paul Dawson, otherwise called ‘Little Paul’, of Pink Lane, Kingston 14 with the murders of 50-year-old Carlton Armstrong of Bond Street, Kingston 14, and 21-year-old Orland Turner of Freeman Hall, Albert town, Trelawny that occurred on Saturday, February 05.

Reports are that about 12:30 p.m., a group of persons were sitting along the roadway when they were attacked by Dawson and other armed men who opened fire at them. The men were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Dawson was apprehended on Friday, June 10 and was charged on Thursday, June 16 after a question and answer session.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com