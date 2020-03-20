Little London Teen Charged for Gun

Eighteen-year-old, Venard Clarke, of Top Road, Little London, in Westmoreland, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, and assault at common law, following an incident in his community in late January 2020.

Reports by the Little London police are that about 2:50 a.m., Saturday, January 25, a man was walking along the roadway towards his house in Little London, when Clarke who was armed with a handgun, pounced upon him and pointed the firearm in his directions.

The victim, in order to save his own life, dipped for his own waist and led his attacker to believe that he too had a firearm.

Upon seeing this, Clarke ran from the scene and escaped in the community, followed by which a report was made to the police

He was later pointed out to the police and then arrested and charged.