Listen To John Legend And Koffee’s New Collab, ‘Don’t Walk Away’

Grammy award-winning artistes Koffee and John Legend have teamed up to deliver a moving love song, Don’t Walk Away. The song is now available for streaming and is featured on Legend’s album which was released today June 19th. The album, Bigger Love, is Legend’s seventh studio album.

The song is performed on a skillfully blended beat of R&B and Reggae by the American and Jamaican singers. The two complement each other well and the finished product is a well-crafted love song.

Don’t Walk Away tells the story of someone trying their best to hold on to a relationship as they try to compel their partner to stay.

Legend opens the song with lyrics:

“We can’t go out like this

It’s just the two of us

We should be making up

We could be making love

Didn’t used to talk like this

Now you say you’re giving up

Took too much to build this house

I don’t wanna sit and watch it burn down

I ain’t leaving, I ain’t leaving, I ain’t leaving, I ain’t giving you space

I will not be replaced

I don’t wanna save face

Don’t leave me open, leave me open, leave me open, leave me open like that

Whatever love we had

We need to get it back”

Koffee adds her magic touch on a verse giving the song some spark and will surely peak R&B lovers’ interest into who she is.

Koffee has been growing in popularity in the US and has been steadily penetrating the market. In March 2020 her song Toast was featured in National LIFEWTR’s commercial campaign across the US.

She stays true to her style on the track as she sings the lyrics:

“Take, take, take time

Fragile is my love (Baby take time, yeah)

I ain’t never givin’ up (Yeah)

Give you my life, I would (Ooh yeah, yeah)

I’ll stand by you, bad times and good (Ooh yeah, yeah)

I can’t really cope like this (Ooh yeah, yeah)

When you say you don’t know me (Ooh yeah, yeah)

Oh, why can’t we slow things down? (Ooh yeah, yeah)

Won’t you put your love on me? (Won’t you put your love on me? Yeah, yeah)

When we touch road, give me one phone call

Baby, don’t go (Go, go, go)

You are my love, so me give you my all

I don’t mind holding you, so you don’t fall

(I don’t mind holding you, so you don’t fall)

(So you don’t fall).”

Grammy Award-Winning music producer, singer, and songwriter Di Genius, whose real name is Stephen McGregor, also helped produce the track.

Di Genius sent his thanks to Legend for his work on Don’t Walk Away and the album’s title track, Bigger Love.

The song is smooth and catchy and may find it’s way on to the Billboard charts this summer, which will be another great boost to Koffee’s enterprising career. Stream it below.

