Listen: Squash Releases Official Audio For New Single, ‘Loyalty’

One of the most influential Jamaican male artistes in the dancehall music game right now, Squash, has released the official audio for his single, Loyalty. The track is a joint production by Sonovic Records and 6ix Real Records and was released yesterday, Thursday, March 12. Now number 19 on the Jamaican YouTube trending list, Loyalty has attracted over 74,000 views.

As the song title suggests, the song is about Squash looking out for his team and standing by them because of the loyalty they’ve shown him since day one. The lyrics of Loyalty depict Squash returning the favour of being a true friend. The song takes on a theme of unification as even the cover art shows the hands of multiple ethnic groups holding on to each other, as a sign that we can all live as one, once loyalty is honoured.

Squash sings, “From e money reach, everybody a clean, cash inna mi pocket and cash inna yuh jeans. One family, one team, one dream. If you know what I mean,” before the beat drops and he goes into the catchy chorus with, “Loyalty, right yah suh. Right yah suh, everybody, right yah suh. Loyalty, right yah suh. One bad apple mek di wul vibe mess up.” Loyalty follows one week after the artiste’s single, 17 Duppy.

Die hearted fans of the 6ix Boss flooded the song’s YouTube comments section, praising the Scotch & Soda deejay for another anthem. One fan wrote, “MOST CONSISTENT NEW ARTISTE. WELL BAD”. Another added, “One Team One dream loyalty is all that matters ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ”.

As the founder of 6ix Real Records, Squash is not only known for his trending tracks, unique flow and hit songs. He is also admired for being a key player in the vast public interest that surrounds the careers of fellow 6ix crew members, Chronic Law, and Daddy1.- entertainers who have enjoyed their own glory when it comes to having hit singles.

Since 2020, Squash has turned his focus to his upcoming album, which he hopes to be a Grammy-worthy project. The soon to be released 14-track album will boast the title, Mr. Whittaker (Squash’s surname), and will feature entertainers, Chronic Law and Daddy1, as well as, a possible international collaboration.

Listen to the official audio of Squash’s new single, Loyalty, below.

Source: Dancehallmag