Listen: New Music From Beenie Man, Demarco, Chronic Law, Hydal, And Millitant

The Yolo riddim is here. Frankie Music Productions has released this upbeat riddim and has collaborated with many top artistes on it. Here are three of those top songs plus more new music hitting the dancehall scene.

Beenie Man – Up Deh

King Beenie reminds us why he is still the Girls Dem Sugar. He shows us that he is as relevant today as he was three decades ago. His new single Up Deh on the Yolo riddim carries a party punch as he tells us that

“The ting up deh, straight to the palace

Long John, long John shub up inah alleys

Up! Universal gyalis

Relevant, Dem M.I.A Chuck Norris”

In addition to speaking to this cred as a gyallist, the veteran deejay seems confident his US Visa will be returned. Following their Verzuz clash, Shaggy kick-started calls for the reinstatement of both Beenie Man and Bounty Killer’s which were revoked over a decade ago for unknown reasons.

Check out Up Deh and hold a vibe with the dancehall veteran.

Demarco – Dripping In Sauce

Another dancehall heavyweight tackles and conquers the Yolo riddim.

Demarco uses his talent to address the ladies directly with Dripping In Sauce. He addresses the boss lady who is a cut above the rest and describes her as

“Dripping sauce, dem gyal deh nuh inah yuh class

You so bossy girl (bossy girl)

Dripping sauce baby, you the boss

You so bossy girl (bossy girl)”

Demarco is known for his high pitch vocals and he uses it to get his message to the ladies loud and clear.

Hydal – Yolo

Hydal is given the advantage of dropping the title track for the riddim, Yolo.

He sticks to the theme of the riddim which is that you only live once. Knowing this, he tells of things he does to make use of his one life. He also mentions things he will not do that would waste his life.

“Cau mi nuh deh yah fi a long time

Man jus deh yah fi a one time

God gimme life so mi a live mine

Eat come cheesecake and go zipline

Lock dung wid two gyal same time

Inah mi robe a drink red wine

Yolo yolo!

Yolo yolo!”

Hydal is determined to enjoy his life since he won’t get another. Give Yolo a listen to see if you need to step up your game in the recreation department.

Chronic Law – Dark Clouds

Leaving the Yolo riddim and onto a more somber mood.

Chronic Law dropped Dark Clouds lyric video on his ChronicLawVevo Youtube channel yesterday.

This is another song that pays tribute to Law’s locked up and fallen friends as he talks about the darkness in his life and in his heart.

“System gone wid most a mi nigga dem, yow

Graveyard gone wid most a mi killer dem

Karma seh mi soon naah no fren, God know

Hill Top, Nuh sunshine ova mi head a jus dark clouds

Jus dark clouds”

Listen to Dark Clouds if you want to hear about the sad truths that plague Chronic Law, society, and our youth.

Millitant – Enough

Millitant has had enough of the problems that we face in society.

Signed to Paypaz Chasaz Muzic and Love Star Music since April of this year, Millitant has been actively pursuing music for the past five years. Having started at an early age as a member of his church’s choir, the artiste has since then developed his craft, writing meaningful songs with messages that can resonate with his listeners. Known for past releases such as “Eliminate”, “Gifted & Chosen” and “Life Sentence”, he is now using his latest song to appeal to Jamaicans.

He uses this medium to appeal to the youth, the parents, the protectors, the leaders, God, and even our ancestors. He wants the violence to cease and the senseless and heartless behaviors to come to a halt.

“A fi wi mothers cry

Our fathers mourn

One more loved one life’s been gone, o God”

The deejay reminds us that crime is not one-sided because “if a nuh police a dweet, then a bad man deh dweet, Too much killaz inah the streets, Too much killaz inah the streets.”

“It’s not just a song but a message to the people of Jamaica telling them to ease the killing because it’s not right to be killing our own and it doesn’t look good in the media; it’s putting the country in a state of depression,” the artiste expressed in a press release.

“Our plan for the song is for the message to reach as many ears as possible around Jamaica and the entire world and hopefully we can start to do the right thing,” he added.

If you’ve also had enough of the violence plaguing our country, give Millitant some support and help him spread the message.

Source: Dancehallmag