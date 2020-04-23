Lisa Mercedez Receives Death Threats After Returning To Islam With Dancehall

Jamaican born, British-based Dancehall artiste, Lisa Mercedez has been receiving death threats since she announced that she has chosen a new path in life but didn’t intend to let that influence her love of Dancehall.

Mercedez grew up Christian but discovered Islam after moving to England following her father’s death. The Islamic community helped her to adjust to life in England and provided her with the support that she needed. On March 3rd she announced that she’d reverted to her roots and once again became a Muslim.

She may find that she has a long road ahead trying to live both lifestyles especially having collaborated with artistes like Vybz Kartel, who is known for his violent and sexually explicit lyrics. On April 3, the pair released a song called Real Love. She will collaborate again with Kartel on his upcoming album, Of Dons & Divas for a track called WorlBoss. The album is expected in June 2020.

In an effort to maintain the rules of her religion and still produce Dancehall music, Mercedez has begun to wear more clothes, including a hijab, the traditional wear for Muslim women. However, it seems that her attempt to be more modest is not enough for some critics and now the deejay has been receiving death threats.

She spoke with British based, online publication, Metro.co.uk, about her conversion and the struggles she’s faced to maintain both lifestyles including the death threats she’s received since releasing her new single Shahada.

On Instagram, the singer posted a picture of the above-mentioned article and captioned it: “Check out @metro.co.uk where I discuss my recent reversion to Islam, I’m very disgusted by some of the Muslim community sending me death threats in my dms and under my comment section”.

She added that she has had to block over 200 people on the platform so far and that they should be ashamed of themselves.

Even though her path is not a new one it seems she’s developed a new love for the religion. “I just admire the religion so much where they pray five times a day. It’s just different so I knew this was the right religion for me. Allah will not judge you. Still be yourself as long as your heart is pure,” she said in the interview.

She added that she believes that she can be a faithful Muslim and still be an entertaining Dancehall artiste. “I do try my best to dress appropriately and cover up more and people can see on my Instagram that it’s a big change. I used to wear skimpy hot pants on-stage but I’m covering up more now. I’m wearing my headscarf where I can. I’m still learning, practicing and trying to do the right thing but I’ve just reverted, it’s going to take a while. I’m taking my time to get there.”

The death threats have come because of her use of a prayer from the Koran, in the opening scene of her video which is strictly forbidden in Islam. “Don’t get me wrong, a lot of people like the song but there are so many people saying, “Why are you doing this to our religion?” Because you’re not meant to play music behind the prayer. They keep creating fake accounts and saying, “I’m going to kill you”.”

Even though she knew there might have been some contention, she admits that she didn’t know it would reach to death threats. “I’ve got lots of Muslim friends and they love the song. They didn’t have a problem with it so I’m really confused at this point. I’m still learning. It’s a learning process,” she added.

She may be hard-pressed also to continue her normal touring schedule as last year, she went on tour with US rapper Nicki Minaj on her UK tour and Minaj is known for her scandalous and skimpy outfits.

Mercedez remains upbeat and took to her Instagram to let her fans know that she’s holding strong on her decision.

Watch Shahada below.

Source: Dancehallmag