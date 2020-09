The NCE said the combination of skills and expertise of the two will “no doubt positively impact the education enterprise.”

The NCE which is an independent statutory body said it is undertaking research on the impact of the pandemic on the education sector. That will be made available shortly to the Minister. Meantime, two outputs are already available. One is a protocol document on best practices for schools, in response to COVID-19. The other is modeling options for schools to operate within guidelines for physical distancing.

The National Council on Education (NCE) has written to newly appointed Minister of Education Youth and Information, Fayval Williams and State Minister in the same Ministry, Robert Morgan, congratulating them on their appointment.