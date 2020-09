Lisa Hanna has retained the South East St Ann seat in Parliament. At the end of the Judicial recount Wednesday afternoon, Hanna of the PNP secured 5,150 votes to 5,119 for Delroy Granston of the JLP.

Hanna won on the Preliminary and Final Counts but Granston, a college educator called for the recount before a judge.

Hanna’s win means the PNP has 14 seats with 49 for the JLP.