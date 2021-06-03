Linstead Man Commits Suicide

The Linstead police in St Catherine, have commenced a probe into the death of a man, who reportedly committed suicide in his community, on Monday, May 31.

The deceased has been identified as 57-year-old Donald Harrison, farmer from Victoria district, also in Linstead, St Catherine.

Reports are that about 1:00 pm, farmers went in search of some cows at a section of the community, where they stumbled upon Harrison’s body, which was hanging from a tree.

The police were summoned, and upon arrival, it was discovered that Harrison allegedly used a shoe lace to hang himself from the branch of a tree.

The scene was processed, and the body removed.