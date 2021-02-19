Linett Blake Missing, from Westmoreland

Twenty-five-year-old Linett Blake, otherwise called ‘Cindy’, of Ashton district, Westmoreland has been missing since Friday, February 12.

She is of brown complexion, stout build, and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall. She has a large flower tattooed on her left upper arm and sports a burgundy, low cut hairstyle.

Reports from the Barnett Street Police are that Blake was last seen at her boyfriend’s residence- Sunvalley Road in St. James, at about 12:00 p.m. She was wearing a purple blouse, purple tights and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Linett Blake is being asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

 

