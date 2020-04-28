Lindsay Lohan gives paparazzi advice to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Tabloid fixture Lindsay Lohan had some paparazzi advice for Malibu’s newest denizens, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“I mean unless they own a different private beach, you can’t go to those beaches,” Lohan said on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, “Radio Andy,” on Monday.

The “Mean Girls” star added of Malibu’s celebrity-packed shoreline, “You can’t even surf out far enough. It’s just really hard to do anything.”

The 33-year-old also noted that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, “everyone is more at home,” offering respite from shutterbugs.

Lohan’s parting advice for the Sussexes — who have recently settled into the gated Serra Retreat area of Malibu following their break from the royal family — is decidedly more frank: “Just get drivers.”

And while unwelcome advice is often exactly that, Lohan’s long history of being covered by the paparazzi certainly makes her well-acquainted with the paps.

 

Source: Page Six

