Lila Iké Shares Candid Beach Bod Pics On Instagram

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Reggae soul-singing master Lila Iké is out and about now that the COVID-19 restrictions have somewhat simmered. Who knew she was such a knockout? The I Spy vocalist shared a few beach photos on her Instagram page today, flaunting her attractive curves.

With her hair flowing freely in the ocean breeze, she was seemingly having a tranquil time at the Bob Marley Beach in Bull Bay (St. Thomas) and even staying till sundown.

Lila is usually the conservative type. Her style tends to be a little vintage, often bohemian and mostly tomboy.

While she rocks some racier pieces at her concerts from time to time, we’ve never quite seen her in swimwear before and what a sight it was.

The 5-pic slideshow gave followers a glimpse of the different shades of Lila, from sexy on the beach to candid and playful. The Sweet Impressions songbird was wearing a floral and leopard print fusion one-piece swimsuit. Though moderate, her firm physique and shapely thighs were hard to miss.

As expected, adoring fans chatted up her IG timeline, ‘Adero_jahbless’ said, “When the almighty made you he was thinking of a masterpiece you’re truly beautiful” and ‘Big_bendesigns’ asked “@lilaike What are you trying to do, break the internet?” while others simply set her comment queue ablaze with fire icons.

Lila released her debut EP, The Experience a month ago, that landed at the top of the Current Reggae Albums Chart. Less than a week after, she dropped the official music video for the second single on the 7-track EP, Solitude. Then just last week, The Experience was ranked the top-selling reggae set in the US.

Things are looking pretty spectacular for Lila right now; a relaxing beach trip may just have been the perfect way to cheers her new accomplishments.

Source: Dancehallmag

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....