Lila Iké Shares Candid Beach Bod Pics On Instagram

Reggae soul-singing master Lila Iké is out and about now that the COVID-19 restrictions have somewhat simmered. Who knew she was such a knockout? The I Spy vocalist shared a few beach photos on her Instagram page today, flaunting her attractive curves.

With her hair flowing freely in the ocean breeze, she was seemingly having a tranquil time at the Bob Marley Beach in Bull Bay (St. Thomas) and even staying till sundown.

Lila is usually the conservative type. Her style tends to be a little vintage, often bohemian and mostly tomboy.

While she rocks some racier pieces at her concerts from time to time, we’ve never quite seen her in swimwear before and what a sight it was.

The 5-pic slideshow gave followers a glimpse of the different shades of Lila, from sexy on the beach to candid and playful. The Sweet Impressions songbird was wearing a floral and leopard print fusion one-piece swimsuit. Though moderate, her firm physique and shapely thighs were hard to miss.

As expected, adoring fans chatted up her IG timeline, ‘Adero_jahbless’ said, “When the almighty made you he was thinking of a masterpiece you’re truly beautiful” and ‘Big_bendesigns’ asked “@lilaike What are you trying to do, break the internet?” while others simply set her comment queue ablaze with fire icons.

Lila released her debut EP, The Experience a month ago, that landed at the top of the Current Reggae Albums Chart. Less than a week after, she dropped the official music video for the second single on the 7-track EP, Solitude. Then just last week, The Experience was ranked the top-selling reggae set in the US.

Things are looking pretty spectacular for Lila right now; a relaxing beach trip may just have been the perfect way to cheers her new accomplishments.