Lila Iké Shares Candid Beach Bod Pics On Instagram

Reggae soul-singing master Lila Iké is out and about now that the COVID-19 restrictions have somewhat simmered. Who knew she was such a knockout? The I Spy vocalist shared a few beach photos on her Instagram page today, flaunting her attractive curves.
With her hair flowing freely in the ocean breeze, she was seemingly having a tranquil time at the Bob Marley Beach in Bull Bay (St. Thomas) and even staying till sundown.
While she rocks some racier pieces at her concerts from time to time, we’ve never quite seen her in swimwear before and what a sight it was.
The 5-pic slideshow gave followers a glimpse of the different shades of Lila, from sexy on the beach to candid and playful. The Sweet Impressions songbird was wearing a floral and leopard print fusion one-piece swimsuit. Though moderate, her firm physique and shapely thighs were hard to miss.
Lila released her debut EP, The Experience a month ago, that landed at the top of the Current Reggae Albums Chart. Less than a week after, she dropped the official music video for the second single on the 7-track EP, Solitude. Then just last week, The Experience was ranked the top-selling reggae set in the US.
Things are looking pretty spectacular for Lila right now; a relaxing beach trip may just have been the perfect way to cheers her new accomplishments.
Source: Dancehallmag