Lila Ike’, Sevana Tesselated added to Jazz & Blues lineup

Three major reggae acts have been confirmed for the virtual staging of Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival that will be held later this month.

The latest announcements will see Sevana, Lila Iké and Tessellated take the stage on the event that runs from January 28 to 30.

The dates for the respective performers was not shared in the announcement.

The three join Richie Stephens, Jah9 and Jon Secada who were previously announced.

The renowned music festival, which has attracted the likes of Celine Dion, Mariah Carey and Maroon 5 over its storied run, returns after a five-year hiatus.