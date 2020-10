il Wayne appears to have shown support for President Trump.

This afternoon, Weezy jumped on Twitter to share an image he took with the current President of the United States.

In the caption for the photo, Wayne revealed that they recently met to discuss criminal justice reform and Trump’s Platinum Plan for his campaign.

The platform for Trump’s Platinum Plan promises to bring almost $500 billion into Black communities, provide better and affordable health care, offer access to capital for Black businesses, educational opportunities and more.

It was reported earlier this month that Ice Cube met with Trump as well. During an Instagram Live session on Oct. 11, Cube didn’t confirm any specifics, but he did say that he met with both Democrats and Republicans.

The news of Ice Cube supposedly meeting with Trump’s team was made public knowledge once Katrina Pierson, a senior advisor for the Trump administration, announced via Twitter that the N.W.A. rapper has been working with the president to help develop the Platinum Plan for his campaign.

Cube later made it clear that he hasn’t endorsed Trump or Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.