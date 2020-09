Two people were killed by a lightning strike in Keynsham District, St. Elizabeth on Wednesday, September 9.

Dead are 14-year-old Ricardo Fisher of Keynsham District in the parish and 30-year-old Sheldon Caine, a farmer of Mineral Heights, Clarendon.

Reports from the Balaclava Police are that about 4:25 p.m., Fisher and Caine were picking avocado pears when they were struck by lightning. They were both pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Balaclava Police are investigating.