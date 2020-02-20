Lif Pak Wellness Clinic – Stomach Problems

The stomach is an organ located in the upper left side of the abdomen. The stomach receives food from the oesophagus (gullet). The stomach secretes acid and enzymes that digest food. The stomach muscles help to churn food to enhance digestion. Food spends up to 8 hrs in the stomach and then passes to the small intestines.

Excess acidity in the stomach leads to the stomach being sore and inflamed. This leads to indigestion that presents as pain or discomfort in the upper abdomen or burning in the chest. Persons may also have nausea, vomiting, bloating, hiccups or loss of appetite. Jamaicans commonly refer to this feeling as ‘gas’. Indigestion is often a sign of an underlying problem, such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), peptic ulcers, or gallbladder disease.

Acidity can occur:

due to unhealthy eating habits

due to certain foods consumed in excess

as a side effect of medicines

due to existing medical conditions

due to other causes such as stress, lack of sleep.

IMPORTANCE OF DIET

There are many foods that trigger or worsen stomach problems. Foods that have a high acid content, spicy food, alcohol, caffeine, greasy and oily foods all affect the stomach negatively. There are also some foods that are useful in decreasing stomach acid and improving symptoms. These food include peppermint, ginger, aloe vera, oats, papaya and banana. Poor eating habits such as missing meals, eating late at nights and overeating can also worsen stomach problems

Without a change in diet, many persons struggle with stomach problems despite best treatment. It is important for you to identify any dietary weaknesses and make changes to improve your stomach health.

STOMACH CLINIC

At Life Pak Wellness Centre, there is a DIGESTIVE HEALTH CLINIC held every Monday. We identify stomach and digestion problems and offer the best treatment options. Treatment includes dietary advice, diet plans, medications and natural treatment.

Life Pak Wellness Centre is located at 92 Barnett Street, upstairs J&J Pharmacy, 4th floor in Montego Bay. Life Pak Wellness Centre is a one stop medical centre that offers a wide range of General and Naturopathic medical services. At Life Pak Wellness Centre they have one of the best general surgeon and physician in Jamaica. The doctor is very knowledgeable and empathetic and ensures that all your medical and emotional needs are taken care of promptly and efficiently. The centre also offers a world-class Naturopathic Consultant i.e. a medical specialist in natural and herbal medicine. There are only a few persons in Jamaica who are trained and certified in this field.

The centre provides care in a friendly and comfortable environment with caring and compassionate staff. The centre is open 7 days per week and closes late in the night. There are also overnight emergency response and home visit services available.

There is a wide range of medical services for all acute and chronic medical conditions. The centre operates on the belief that the body heals itself. Treatments include pharmaceutical medications, diet plans, exercise advise, emotional and stress relief advice and natural and herbal medicines as required. They treat you as an individual and will ensure that you receive the best treatment plan available to fit your needs and your budget.

We have a number of clinics

Monday – Digestive Health Clinic – focuses on treating stomach and digestion issues

Tuesday – Cancer Clinic- Natural and Herbal medicine and dietary advice for persons with Cancer

Wednesday- Menopause Clinic- Treatment and education for menopause symptoms

Thursday – Pain Clinic- For pain in back, joints, muscles or bones. Also treatment for nerve pain

Saturday – Men’s Health Clinic- Treatment for erection problems, prostate problems, low sperm count and other issues that affect men

Opening Hours

OPEN EVERY DAY

Mon- Thurs 9 am to 9 pm

Fri 9 am to 5 pm

Sat 9am to 9 pm

Sun 10 am to 5 pm

For appointments, please contact us at (876)582-2829, (876)326-8071.

Follow us on Facebook, Youtube, Instagram