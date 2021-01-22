Lies!! Megan Thee Stallion rubbishes claims she dropped charges against Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion has blasted false online rumors that charges against Tory Lanez were dropped and once again reiterated that the fellow MC shot her last summer.

On Thursday, Lanez began trending on Twitter after The Source reported that felony count of assault with firearm-related charges against Lanez were dropped against him for allegedly shooting the “Hot Girl” rapper.

The outlet cited a screenshot from a Los Angeles County-area website as proof of the claim.

However, the case of Lanez was merely postponed from its original date of Jan. 20 in recognition of the inauguration of President Joe Biden. The next scheduled date is Feb. 25, according to a rep from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Lanez has continued to deny shooting Megan Thee Stallion on July 12.