Licensed Firearm Holder Shoot Taxi Operator to Death, in St Mary

A taxi operator who was shot by a licensed firearm holder, during an alleged attack in Stewart Town, Port Maria, St Mary, on Saturday, January 15, has died at hospital.
He has been identified as 34-year-old Marlando Henry, of Manchester Lane in Port Maria, St Mary.
Reports by the police are that about 4:45pm, the police were called to a scene where Henry was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, inside his car which was parked along the roadway.
During their investigation, the police were told by the licensed firearm holder that Henry and two other men armed with guns had attacked him, and he was forced to shoot him.
Henry was taken to hospital where he succumbed to injuries earlier this week, after allegedly telling the police that he was shot in cold blood by the licensed firearm holder.
A case of murder has since been launched against him.

