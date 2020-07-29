LHHATL Star Spice Back In Jamaica, Reveals Big Surprise With Supreme Ventures

Dancehall artiste Spice is back in Jamaica after spending over four months in Atlanta, Georgia.

The LHHATL star shared an Instagram video today in which she surprised her dancers while they were rehearsing at a studio. “Pulled up on my dancers at their rehearsal after Carona hit we haven’t seen each other for months,” she captioned the video.

“I Love them so much. Crazy mother f–kers nearly pulled off my wig,” Spice added as the video showed that the dancers were unable to contain their excitement upon seeing the So Mi Like It singer.

Spice had left the island with her kids – Nicholas and Nicholatoy for work on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (LHHATL) and other ventures, just after schools and the borders were closed in March when the COVID-19 pandemic touched down on the island.

On the LHHATL season nine finale in May, she revealed that she was trying to settle in Atlanta permanently. “As an artiste you can’t solely depend on music, so I really want my wig and makeup line to do extremely well, especially since I’m trying to get settled here in Atlanta and move my kids to live here with me,” she said.

Spice first appeared on LHHATL as a guest star in season six before joining as a main cast member and fan-favorite on the American reality TV franchise.

Meanwhile, as we reported last week, Spice teased a partnership with Supreme Ventures. The teaser clip was vague enough to not give anything away but appealing enough to keep us waiting for the big reveal.

The big reveal was done on July 26 on both Spice’s and Supreme Venture’s social media accounts.

Spice shared a video, clad in the same outfit as the promo, which is a skin-tight red outfit with red hair that cascaded into a yellow ombre. In the video, she danced with her back up dancers and sang the explanation of how to play the new Supreme Ventures Games; Hot Picks.

Supreme Ventures went into more detail on their website with the second video of Spice, this time in her signature blue hair, explaining the rules of the game further.

According to the website, all you have to do is pick a number from 1-15, wage a minimum of $10, and wait on the game to play to see if you’ve won. The prize the winner will collect is printed on the ticket and is randomly chosen. The prizes for a $10 wager are: $100, $110 or $130.

Spice also hinted on Twitter that we should follow her page and stay tuned to find out about more exciting ways to win. That implies that she probably entered into a long term partnership with the gaming company.

Between her music, LHHATL, her YouTube Channel, and her online business Faces and Laces, Spice is not only the queen of Dancehall but also the queen of multiple streams of income. We can’t wait to see what she does next.

Source: Dancehallmag