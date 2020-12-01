Lewis Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sakhir GP

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

World champion Lewis Hamilton will miss Sunday’s Formula 1 Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after testing positive for coronavirus.

His team, Mercedes, said the Briton woke with mild symptoms on Monday and returned a positive result at a subsequent test and again at a retest.

Hamilton, who is now self-isolating won the Bahrain Grand Prix at the same circuit on Sunday.

The 35-year-old said he is “devastated” to miss Sunday’s race.

Hamilton clinched his record-equalling seventh world title at the Turkish Grand Prix on November 15, 2020.

Sunday’s race will be the first Hamilton has missed since his F1 debut at the 2007 season-opening race in Australia.

He must return a negative test before returning to the paddock and therefore is a doubt for the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi on December 13.

Mercedes said Hamilton was tested three times last week, including on Sunday at the Bahrain International Circuit, and returned a negative result on each occasion.

However, as well as waking with mild symptoms on Monday, he was also informed that a contact “prior to arrival in Bahrain” had tested positive.

Hamilton is the third F1 driver to test positive for coronavirus this season following Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....