Lewis Hamilton takes first F1 2020 win after Ferraris collide

The Formula 1 (F1) world champion and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton cruised to a comfortable victory of Formula 1 2020 in the Styrian Grand Prix.

The world champion’s first victory of the year was founded on a stupendous performance in wet qualifying, in which he took pole by more than 1.2 seconds.

Hamilton led from pole position, headed only at the pit-stops, as team-mate Valtteri Bottas overtook Red Bull’s Max Verstappen late on for a second.

The British driver’s six World championship titles are the second-most of all time, as is his tally of 85 race victories and 152 podium finishes. He now just six wins away from Michael Schumacher’s record of 91.

The Ferraris retired early after colliding with each other on lap one.

It was another dark day for the Italian team, after an uncompetitive showing in qualifying, as Charles Leclerc apologized for a rash move on the first lap that took out both cars.