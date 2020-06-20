Let Down But Not Out, Jah Ranks Releases his Festival Song Entry

(Alan Lewin – News Reporter): Despite not being selected for this year’s Festival Song contest, Renis Crawford is not giving up. Crawford who goes by the stage name Jah Ranks was banking on his entry ‘Welcome Home Jamaica ‘ to be chosen as the song for this year’s festival season.

He and others think that they were slighted and pushed out of the competition which was at its elimination stages, prior to the local outbreak, in March, of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the heart of a lion, he plans to roar back with his contribution outside of the Festival Song contest by releasing the song ‘Welcome Home’.

“I have spent several thousand dollars in trying to arrange this song for it to be at top-class quality music, only to get the bad news that I was not selected, well I will try to let Jamaicans listen to my versatility with this song, it was arranged by top quality musicians in Kingston,” he said.

Hailing from Glendevon in Montego Bay, Renis uses the stage name Jah Ranks when he is appearing on stage shows across Jamaica. His latest show was the Mackie Conscious and Friends-arranged Entertainers Against Crime, in February 2020.

Renis: Renis Crawford who goes by the stage name Jah Ranks release ‘Welcome Home.