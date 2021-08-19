Leroy Gray Missing, from St Mary

Sixty-four-year-old Leroy Gray, of Annotto Bay, St. Mary has been missing since Friday, August 13.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Reports from the Annotto Bay Police are that about 10:15 p.m., Gray was last seen in Annotto Bay wearing a grey marina and a shorts. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Leroy Gray is being asked to contact the Annotto Bay Police at 876-996-2244, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.