Leopold Campbell: Senior Citizen Missing

Seventy-year-old Leopold Campbell of Walcon Drive, Portmore Villa, Gregory Park, St. Catherine has been missing since Monday, May 18.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Caymanas Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Campbell was last seen at home wearing a multi-colored shirt and brown pants. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Leopold Campbell is being asked to contact the Caymanas Police at 876-988-1719, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.