Leon Samuels Missing, from St Andrew

Seventy-one-year-old Leon Samuels of West Norbrook Heights, St. Andrew has been missing since Wednesday, November 3.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 6:00 p.m., Samuels was last seen in his community wearing a black hat and black shorts. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Leon Samuels is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.