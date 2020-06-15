Leon Bailey Welcomes Baby Boy

Professional football star, and winger for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, Leon Bailey welcomed a baby boy with longtime girlfriend, Stephanie Hope on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

The 22-year-old, who hails from the Cassava Piece community.

Fans were concerned about Baily absence from two recent games sent the rumor mill into overdrive with many speculating that the forward had been injured, however, the club responded dismissing the claims.

The Reggae Boyz star joined Bayer Leverkusen in January 2017 for a fee of €20 million, after interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Baily made his debut for Leverkusen on February 3, 2017, in a 1-0 defeat against Hamburg.