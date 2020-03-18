Leon Bailey attracting interest from Man United, face competition

Manchester United signed Daniel James over the summer, though the Old Trafford outfit still needs help out wide.

Jadon Sancho seems to be the name on everyone’s lips. Heck, who wouldn’t want the superstar Englishman donning the famous red strip next year?

However, over the weekend, a new name was thrown into the mix. The story comes from The Sunday Express, who name Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey as a target.

Apparently, the 22-year-old is attracting interest from United, amongst others. Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all also keen, with the latter seemingly leading the early charge. An £85m bid is rumoured from Frank Lampard and the Stamford Bridge outfit, who watched Bailey ‘destroy’ Rangers in the Europa League earlier this month.

Bailey, who hails from Jamaica, has been in brilliant form all season long. Year-on-year, the performances are getting better from the tricky winger who’s stock continues to grow.

The only issue I see is that Bailey is predominantly a left-winger, though he does have the capability to start from off the right-hand side if needs be. At the very least, he’d add some much-needed depth while also fitting the profile of the type of player that United tend to go for; young, improving and willing to learn.

No doubt Chelsea are the current front-runners, but if United wanted to get themselves in amongst it, I’d feel confident in the Red Devils’ ability to win that battle pretty handily.